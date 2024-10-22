Beef season 2 officially renewed at Netflix; who is starring?

It may have taken a long time for it to officially happen, but today we come bearing good news: A Beef season 2 is officially coming to Netflix!

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service has finally picked up another chapter of the anthology after months of rumors. It has felt for a long time that this was a given, but we understand that with the reputation being so strong here, everyone involved wanted to be somewhat patient.

So what more can we say about the story? Well, the synopsis indicates that a young couple will be the focus of the story, one that “witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny are among the actors who are going to be a part of the show this time around, which does ensure that there is a certain amount of star power at the center of the series. We don’t really need to know a whole lot more about the series in advance at this point, mostly because of the simple fact that we are almost surely going to be waiting a really long time in order to see what lies ahead. After all, the fact that we are only getting this renewal now seems to signal that the next batch of episodes is probably a good year away from airing, at least. Rather than rushing it to air, the thing that Netflix is going to want the most is ensure simply that they get the story right.

Odds are, there will likely be some other names who are announced for Beef season 2 before too long. Let’s just hope for a few stars…

