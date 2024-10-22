Accused season 2 episode 4 return date hopes at Fox

Following what you see today on Fox, it makes sense to want to know the Accused season 2 episode 4 return date. So, when could it be?

Well, the first thing to note here is that if you wanted to see more episodes next week, you are going to be disappointed. Because the World Series is going to be underway, the crime anthology will be on a bit of a break. (We’ve grown accustomed to this over the years with Fox programming, but it still stinks to have to wait.)

Now, you also have to add to this the fact that Tuesday, November 5 is Election Day, and the last thing in the world that Fox is going to do is air an episode of this show in a spot where it will get buried. Because of this, the earliest that Accused will be back is on November 12, and it makes sense for the show to be back at that point. If you are the network, you are likely aware of the fact that November is a big month for TV ratings and you don’t want to miss too much of what could be an optimal window.

As for what the story will be, Fox has unfortunately not said all too much as of this writing — though they also don’t need to. They know already that this is one of those shows that they can promote simply with some of the actors involved, and that is probably what they will do over the next couple of weeks in order to better set the stage. We are excited for that, but also at the same time excited for whatever could potentially happen over the rest of the season, as well. Since each episode is largely its own thing, there is so much variance and unpredictability that you can get week in and week out here.

What do you most want to see moving into Accused season 2 episode 4 over at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







