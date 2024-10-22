High Potential season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘Hangover’

As you prepare to see High Potential season 1 episode 6, let’s go ahead and say this: We are almost to the halfway point already! How have things moved this quickly?

For those who are not aware at present, the Kaitlin Olson series has thirteen episodes — and hopefully, many more will be coming down the road. A lot of early indications we have at present suggest that we’re going to be seeing a season 2, given that the show has found an audience pretty quickly. Also, it remains a classic example of a show that is easy to get on board and love. You don’t have to see every episode to understand what’s going on and with the ones that you do, there is a chance to see a lot of humor alongside a good mystery. Moving into the next episode, you’re going to see a story titled “Hangover” — isn’t that an homage to something?

Below, you can get some more on what is ahead courtesy of the High Potential season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

A wild office party at a high-profile medical technology startup leads to the shocking murder of the founder and CEO, and Morgan and the team are on the case. Meanwhile, a new co-worker at the precinct catches Morgan’s eye.

Does this mean that Morgan is going to find herself drawn to someone new? There is certainly potential for that, as the writers would love to play around with that dynamic. One of the things that is so fun about Olson’s character here in general is that almost every story you attach to her has the potential to look and feel different. It is an easy thing to want from the outside looking in, and you just have to hope that all of the stories continue to be as entertaining as what we had the first time around.

What do you most want to see moving into High Potential season 1 episode 6 over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

