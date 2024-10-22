The Irrational season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A wedding goes awry

At this point, The Irrational has been on the air for long enough that we’ve been able to come up with a prevailing theory: Nothing is ever going to go according to plan. If Alec is attending some sort of seemingly-normal event, it is going to end up with a case. This is the sort of show that has to keep finding ways to pull these out of nowhere, and you’ll see some of that happen moving forward here courtesy of a wedding.

While it may take some time for some official specifics to come out regarding this episode, we can go ahead and say this: Alec and Marisa both could find themselves in a tricky spot. Can you really solve a case in difficult circumstances, especially one where you potentially have foreign governments at play? That seems to at least be a part of what’s to come in “Formal Ties.”

Below, you can check out the full The Irrational season 2 episode 4 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

10/29/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Alec and Marisa attend a wedding of the daughter of a mutual friend that’s located inside a foreign embassy, where the father of the bride has been ensconced for diplomatic reasons. Their night off quickly turns into a murder investigation. TV-14

One of the cool things that we’ll say about this season so far in general is that at least in the 18-49 demographic, the live ratings have been up versus season 1! This helps to alleviate at least one of the major concerns that we had going into the season, which was that the show would somehow lose some viewers due to it having more competition. (It is down so far in total viewers, but the demo matters a lot — it is also worth remembering that we’re in an era where a lot of people do not watch a show like this live.)

