Following what you see tonight on Fox, it makes sense to want a Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 6 return date. So, what can we say about it?

Well, for starters, that you will be waiting a little while to see the series back on the air. Next week, the series is on hiatus due to the World Series, which has a tendency to push Fox shows back for a week or two every year. Following this, November 5 is Election Day and there is a 0% chance any broadcast network would cart out programming opposite that. At the earliest, the plan is for Murder in a Small Town to return on Tuesday, November 12. Because that is still some time down the road, it is hard to really promote it with a lot of information as to what the story will be.

Now if there is one thing that we can say here, it is that the network will probably still work in order to promote it during that hiatus. All things considered, they’ve done a relatively decent job airing various teasers during their NFL games. While the show may not have an enormous budget or a cast full of A-list stars (Kristin Kreuk is clearly the most notable name), it does have a premise that is tried-and-true and loved by viewers for a rather long time. This is the primary reason to think that it could stick around for many years to come.

If nothing else, we will say that the ratings so far give us a small inkling of hope. They are not setting the world on fire, but this also feels like the sort of show that Fox could actually continue to afford in a world where costs are being cut left and right. They have to make the most of the hand that has been dealt to them by the industry.

What do you most want to see moving into Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 6, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

