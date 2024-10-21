Foundation season 3 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are finally going to learn something more about Foundation season 3 between now and the end of the month?

There are a number of other things that we should go ahead and note when it comes to the Lee Pace sci-fi series, but let’s begin with this: Filming is already done! By virtue of that, the focus behind the scenes is now on post-production, and working in order to ensure that the show is as visually stunning as it really needs to be. This is not a process that Apple TV+ or the producers will rush, largely because this is a story that is so ambitious and requires so much work from top to bottom.

Because of the scale and the cost of a show like this, we don’t think that we are necessarily that close to it coming back, let alone getting an announcement. The earliest we could see it back is in late winter or early spring, and that means that we’d probably be waiting until at least December to get an announcement — and even that may be overly optimistic, all things considered.

The simplest message that we can share, at least for the time being, is that if you love Foundation, patience is required. Then again, you probably know that already. This is a show that has incurred some delays already, with one of the biggest ones being the industry strikes of last year coupled with some changes behind the scenes.

Fingers crossed, none of this will cancel out the long-term viability of a show like this, especially when there are so many more stories to tell from the world of Asimov. If you love the series and sci-fi in general, tell your friends! We certainly think that there is a ceiling here that the series has yet to actually reach.

What do you most want to see on Foundation season 3, no matter when we get it?

Share right now in the attached comments!

