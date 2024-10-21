Poppa’s House season 1 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the premiere tonight on CBS, do you want to learn a little more about Poppa’s House season 1 episode 2?

For those who have not heard too much about this show as of yet, we should note that the network is really hyping it up in a couple of different ways. You have, for starters, Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. starring together full-time! They’ve worked with one another before, but this is different since the entire show is really geared around them. It hopefully will bring a lot of comedy to the table, but also some nostalgia for viewers who still enjoy old-school sitcoms.

If you do want to learn a little more about it now, just take a look at the official logline:

POPPA’S HOUSE, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., features Wayans as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

As for when you will see episode 2, Poppa’s House is staying in its Monday-night timeslot for the foreseeable future and there will not be too many big changes. The synopsis below gives you a better sense of the story:

“Sleepover” – When Dr. Ivy Reed joins Poppa’s family for dinner, she begins scrutinizing Nina and Junior’s relationship for potential catastrophe. Junior spends the night at his dad’s house while Nina and Ivy devise a plan over a bottle of wine, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, Oct. 28 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

