The Neighborhood season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Who is spiraling?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to check out The Neighborhood season 7 episode 2. What can we say now?

Well, if you think about the premiere as sort of a table-setter for what the rest of the story will look like over the next few months, we are now getting more into the meal. Marty and Courtney as parents will be one of the central storylines, but there is a trickle-down effect that goes along with that. We tend to think that aging will be a central part of what you see moving forward. Calvin will recognize more and more where he is now in his life, and in this upcoming episode in particular, Dave could dive into a version of a mid-life crisis. How will he handle that?

Below, you can see the full The Neighborhood season 7 episode 2 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

“Welcome to the Big Sleep” – As Marty and Courtney struggle to get their newborn to sleep, the entire Butler family suffers along with them. While Calvin prefers to let the new parents figure it out, Tina insists on jumping in to help with Baby Daphne any way she can. When searching for their old baby swing, Dave finds an old list he made of cool things to do before age 40, which sends him spiraling as he realizes he hasn’t accomplished any of them, on the CBS Original seriesTHE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Oct. 28 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the great things that we know already about this season is that it should be much longer than the strike-shortened season 6, which means opportunities to tell a lot of different stories across various subjects. Let’s just hope that all of the cast does get an opportunity to do something fun that they never have before.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Neighborhood season 7 episode 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







