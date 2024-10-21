Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 7 return date hopes at Fox

Following what you see tonight on Fox, do you want to get a Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 7 return date? There is a lot to say here!

Before we go any further, we should note that there is a pretty good reason why, at least for now, there is no episode tentatively scheduled for next week. It has everything to do with the World Series. If you have not watched a lot of programming on Fox over the years, this is a hiatus that almost always happens at this point. It is not some jaw-dropping / world-altering event, and the plan here is for the show to tentatively be back on November 4. (We should note here that even if the World Series goes to a Game 7, it should not preempt any other episodes.)

The only thing that we would watch out for on November 4 is that with it being the final day before the Presidential Election, there could be a lot of shows that go off the air; expect for things to change almost on the fly.

So while Rescue: Hi-Surf is on hiatus, our suggestion would be to tell your friends about the show and encourage them to watch! Despite it getting off to a pretty strong start earlier in the year thanks to the NFL, we have seen the numbers since sag. As a matter of fact, the last episode on Fox was the least-watched that we’ve seen so far, and there is a chance that this is some sort of indictment on other bad thins to come. It is just really hard to convince viewers to stick around to watch an entire show live; because of that, we honestly cannot say that we’re super-shocked by what is going on here.

Hopefully, there will be more details soon for what else is coming up; keep your eyes peeled.

What do you most want to see moving into Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 7 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







