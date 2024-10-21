Fire Country season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Bode & Gabriela’s secret

As you prepare to see Fire Country season 3 episode 3 on CBS November 1, of course there is a lot of stuff to be excited about! Take, for starters, the idea that this episode could give us at least a little more clarity on where things will stand for Bode and Gabriela this season.

Now, it is worth noting that we would not be shocked if, at some point, there is a time jump. Remember that the premiere took place immediately after the finale, so is this where things are going to go from here? It is certainly worth wondering! The same goes for what’s going to happen with Bode professionally. Yet, we know that this prospective romance is one of the things most people are going to be curious about for a while. If she doesn’t get married to Diego, doesn’t it make sense that they end up together again? The feelings here have not gone away in the slightest.

Below, you can see the full Fire Country season 3 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“Welcome to the Cult” – Bode and Gabriela consider confessing a huge secret they have been hiding, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Diane Farr directed the episode.

This is the TV directorial debut for Farr, and one of the great things about appearing on a show like this is the opportunities that it provides for you to be able to do things like this. Farr likely prepared and shadowed for this all the way in season 2, and we’re excited to see what her vision ends up being when the story actually airs.

