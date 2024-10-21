Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Back to school

Next week on NBC, you will have a chance to see Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 6 — will the show keep up its momentum?

We will at least say this: On paper, the next episode could be one of the more intriguing ones we’ve had a chance to see. “The Girl Who Cried Pregnant” is going to raise questions just based on the title alone. Where in the world is the story going to go? Well, if nothing else Dr. Wolf and the interns are going to head back to an environment that they’ve certainly been a part of at some various points in the past.

Want to learn a little bit more about what could be coming? Then go ahead and check out the full Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

10/28/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Dr. Wolf and the interns go back to high school to treat a group of pregnant teenagers. TV-14

Now, will the show manage to keep the rest of the viewership that it has? It is a fair question to wonder here, mostly because the show did just see one of its first major slips in terms of audience that we’ve seen last week in terms of total audience as well as the 18-49 demographic. We know that the show could be doing a little more to hype up individual episodes but at the same time, clearly they do not see all that much of a desire to. After all, this is a show that is largely procedural and by virtue of that, we tend to think that each episode is going to be more about a separate case with a little bit of continuity thrown in elsewhere. The advantage to this is that you can come on board at almost any point and luckily, you will not be too confused as a result.

