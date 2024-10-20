Saturday Night Live: Billie Eilish performs ‘Birds of a Feather’

Billie Eilish was the musical guest for Saturday Night Live this week — so what did she choose to perform?

Given that the pop superstar recently released a new album titled Hit Me Hard and Soft, it made sense for her first song to be “Birds of a Feather.” This is one of the better songs off the album, and it also represents a slightly different evolution of her musical style. You also get a chance to see a little bit more of her range on the chorus here, which you don’t always get in some of her songs.

One of the things that has long been great about Billie on SNL is the way in which she uses the stage — think back to her trippy version of “Bad Guy,” which she performed while also wearing a cast. For “Birds of a Feather” Eilish had a blue-sky background and for at least the start of the performance, it looked as though she was floating on air. Finneas (her brother and longtime collaborator) also got a good bit of screen time during the performance as well.

As for the second song, Eilish performed the melancholy and emotional “WILDFLOWER.” If you like some of her familiar chord progressions and sometimes-somber vibes, you’re going to like it. We’re sure that some may have preferred a more upbeat song a little late in the show, but honestly we tend to see the slower song closer to the end and “Birds of a Feather” is the more well-known of the two songs.

The one thing we will say about the show tonight in general is that it would have been great to see Eilish in more sketches given her talent — she did at least make a small cameo in the TikTok spoof.

