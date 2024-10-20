Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we will hear something more regarding Big Little Lies season 3 between now and the end of October?

Of course, there are a lot of different things that we can say about the long-term future of the HBO, especially since it has not been confirmed. However, it is likely to be coming back, especially when you consider for a moment the fact that Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have both talked about it already! It feels like for now, one of the top priorities is simply making sure that everything is properly prepared and ready to go behind the scenes. Also, we know that the network has expressed at least some willingness.

Now, with all of this said, it does not appear as though there is any clear reason for the network to rush into announcing something publicly right now, especially when you consider the fact that there is no clear and obvious venue for them to reveal any more information for the time being. After all, there is no TCA event ahead, and we tend to think that their priority right now is promoting The Penguin and also building up to the reasonably-soon premiere of Dune: Prophecy. Moving into 2025, they already have The Gilded Age, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on tap.

If a Big Little Lies season 3 is announced, whether it be this month or later this year, the earliest we foresee the series actually coming back is moving into the spring or summer of 2026. After all, there is also another season of Euphoria coming, another season of True Detective is being written, and there is a plan for House of the Dragon to film its third season early next year.

In other words, there is going to be a lot of waiting that happens over the next little while.

