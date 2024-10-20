The Equalizer season 5 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Haunted Heights’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 5 episode 2 arrive. What more can we say about what’s ahead?

Well, the first thing to note here is that “Haunted Heights” is the title for this installment, and we know already that there will be somewhat of a Halloween theme here. Isn’t this the perfect time for something like that? Given that multiple seasons of the Queen Latifah show have premiered at midseason, there have not been a lot of opportunities for the show to play around as much with holidays and/or seasonal themes. This is a chance to shake things up partially.

Beyond a particularly spooky story, rest assured of this: You are going to have a chance to see some emotionally significant stuff ahead for Delilah. To see more, go ahead and check out The Equalizer season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Haunted Heights” – McCall investigates a death in an apartment building where residents believe the structure is haunted after a young woman suspects her grandmother was pushed down a flight of stairs via supernatural means. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi helps Delilah get ready for her senior photos, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 27 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The series will move to its regular time period on Sunday, Nov. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

Because this season is going to be giving us a much larger episode order than what we had in season 4, that means that everyone could have a chance for more spotlights. That excites us, especially when you remember that one of the most important parts of a show like this is simple: The need to really draw people into the world.

