Showtrial season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The last before finale

As we prepare to see Showtrial season 2 episode 4 on BBC One next week, why not start with a pretty important observation? Somehow, there are only two episodes left for the show!

Over the course of the remaining hours, it obviously seems like the trial will be front and center — and would you expect anything else at this point? If you are the drama, the impetus now has to be just finding a way to keep people engaged in the back and forth between the prosecution and the defense. There’s going to be a lot said about how Sam, Justin, and others handle things within the courthouse … but then you also have to remember that there are active protests going on outside, as well. That could put a damper on things, especially if there is a level of concern over the verdict.

Below, you can see the full Showtrial season 2 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

The trial begins, with battling protestors outside the courthouse. As the prosecution lay out their case against Justin, Sam and barrister Grainne pick holes in their evidence. But their biggest challenge may come in the form of Justin himself. Can Sam keep his dangerously unstable client under control?

No matter what happens within the trial in this episode, there is one thing that we can say with the utmost confidence: It is going to carry over directly into the final. The tension and drama is going to most likely propel forward in a big way entering the finale, where we imagine that there are going to be some clear answers. (Our personal sentiment at this point is that if there is a third season coming, odds are it will be about an entirely new case — it would be silly to anticipate a lot else at this point.)

