The Righteous Gemstones season 4 premiere date: Oct. update

Now that we are into the month of October, are we closer to getting news on The Righteous Gemstones season 2 at HBO?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is perhaps the most obvious — we 100% want more of the show, and we’d love to have it soon! However, we tend to think that patience is going to be required. Walton Goggins recently wrapped his own work on the upcoming season, and we imagine that Danny McBride and many others are doing their best to get the next part of the story out there. This is absolutely one of the most entertaining shows that the network has, and we also tend to love that you never know what’s going to happen with this church family around any turn.

The bad news that we have right now is that unfortunately, you are probably not going to be getting The Righteous Gemstones back on HBO this year. There’s still a lot of editing and post-production to be done! We are also likely a little too early in the process for us to get a firm premiere date. If we had to throw some sort of guess out there at the moment, it is that we’ll likely get some sort of date announced either at the end of this year or in early 2025. Our hope is that the show itself is going to be back in either the spring or summer.

As for whether or not this is going to be the final season of the show, we’ll have to wait and see on that. For now, we just know that things are going to be absurdly over-the-top and satirical; we tend to think that McBride is having a field day with this material. However, at the same time we’ve known him to be someone who won’t keep a show going just for the sake of doing it.

