The Equalizer season 5 premiere spoilers: ‘The Lost Ones’ is here

Are you ready to finally see The Equalizer season 5 premiere on CBS? It has been off the air for an extremely long time; yet, the show is almost back!

First and foremost, why not take a look at the stylized key art above for the season? If there is one reason to be assured about Tory Kittles’ future as Dante, it is his appearance in said art. We don’t think that the network would take the time to put something like this together, only for him to be gone doing other things for all of the season. We do think he has a role to play, just like we’re hopeful that he and McCall still have a future together. However, nothing in the world of this shows easy, so why would this be any different?

Now, let’s go ahead and give an update on the actual story ahead. Go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 5 synopsis below:

“The Lost Ones” – McCall races to rescue two siblings who run into trouble after stealing a grocery truck carrying firearms. Meanwhile, Harry and Delilah help Mel through her trauma in the aftermath of her kidnapping, on the fifth season premiere of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 20 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The series will move to its regular time period time on Sunday, Nov. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

While Robyn is going to be taking on another mission in the premiere, consider this a reminder that everyone on this show is often carrying with them some serious demons. We do at least think trauma will be a big part of Mel’s story early on, and we will see what happens from here.

