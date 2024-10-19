Poker Face season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Now that we are deep into October 2024, is there something more that can be said about Poker Face season 2 over at Peacock?

First and foremost here, let’s begin with the obvious good news that filming has been happening here for a good while. Not only that, but it was also recently announced that the Natasha Lyonne series has a great mix of new guest stars including John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim and Sam Richardson. We know that this show is going to be fun but also chock full of mysteries; there is a reason why Rian Johnson is on board here as an executive producer, and you don’t want to forget that!

So where do things stand in regards to a premiere date? Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but given that filming started back in July, it feels like there is a chance that an early 2025 premiere could be possible. This mostly comes down to when episodes are ready to go and beyond that, when the streaming service actually wants them back on the air.

Because of everything we’ve already spelled out, there is at least a chance that a date is announced this month. Would we bank on it? Absolutely not but for now, this is something to keep on your radar for now.

If you haven’t seen it already…

Well, the biggest thing that we can say about it for now is that it’s an upscale version of old-school crime dramas where there are a lot of different mysteries over the course of time. It also feels like one of those shows that has a much higher ceiling than what it has been able to reach so far; because of this, we are so curious how Peacock will promote it — it does make some sense to air it around the same time as The Traitors, given that a lot of subscribers will flock to the service for it, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into Poker Face season 2, no matter when it premieres?

