Happy’s Place season 1 episode 2: What’s next for Reba McEntire?

After the premiere tonight on NBC, do you want to know what is ahead on Happy’s Place season 1 episode 2?

The first thing that we should note here is why we are intrigued to see how this show performs. It marks a huge return for Reba McEntire to scripted comedy, and of course there is that Reba reunion aspect here with her and Melissa Peterman. If you have not heard much about this actual show yet, we’re happy to help! Just check out the official logline:

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) inherits her father’s tavern (Happy’s Place) and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), a twentysomething half-sister that she never knew she had.

This show feels like it will have something in common with Cheers and some other shows of old, and the great thing about a tavern setting is the potential it offers to bring in a wide array of different guest stars and people week after week. Given how naturally gregarious McEntire is, we don’t think it will be hard to guess why people would want to hang out at Bobbie’s establishment.

Now, here is what you can expect moving into Happy’s Place season 1 episode 2 next week:

10/25/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Friday) : When Isabella starts trying to make changes to the tavern, Bobbie worries that this new partnership may not work out. Bobbie offers to take Isabella under her wing so she can learn the ins and outs of the tavern, but runs into an obstacle when Happy’s lawyer fumbles Bobbie’s plan. TV-PG

Of course, a lot of the early part of the season will be about growing pains — after all, this is the sort of thing you would likely expect from an odd-couple sort of relationship. Isabella and Bobbie are going to have a lot of conflicting ideas and yet, we do think that they will be able to meet in the middle here and there to come up with some proper solutions.

What do you most want to see on Happy’s Place season 1 episode 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







