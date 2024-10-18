Tulsa King season 2 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘Navigator’

This weekend, Paramount+ is preparing to give us Tulsa King season 2 episode 6 — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, this particular installment is titled “Navigator,” and it appears like at the center of it is Dwight trying to navigate a series of pretty tough situations. He’s got a number of different organizations all posturing to have either his support or at least his acknowledgment, but what comes with that? Due to his history, he likely knows more than anyone that success comes at a price. Or, at the very least, comes with people wanting more and more constantly from you and there are issues aplenty that go along with that.

Now that we have lined all of that out, why not share a little more of the actual story? Below, you can see the full Tulsa King season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Dwight has a sit-down with Kansas City and New York; Tyson tries to make his family proud but it comes at a price.

From here on out, the most important thing here is clearly that the tension and the drama is going to ratchet forward at a pretty rapid pace. All things considered, doesn’t it have to? We are at the halfway point in the story here!

Is there a chance at a season 3?

While nothing may be necessarily confirmed at the moment, we do at least think that there is a reasonable chance that something more comes our way. This is a show with a huge star in Sylvester Stallone and when you think especially about that, we are really at a spot here where it comes down to his interest, as well as the producers feeling intrigued enough to keep telling this story. Let’s just exercise a little bit of patience, as we imagine that more will be said within the next several weeks.

