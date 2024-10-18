Shark Tank premiere: 1587, Little Saints, TRUFIT Customs, Card.io

With tonight serving as the Shark Tank premiere on ABC, why not learn more about 1587, Little Saints, TRUFIT Customs, and Card.io? All four of these products are coming into the Tank at an important time — this is Mark Cuban’s final season as a Shark, and it will be the last chance to make a deal with him. The roster of Sharks is as big as ever, and the hope here is that some of these companies can still find success in the way that others have in the past.

Of course, before going further here, why not check out the first premiere synopsis below?

The season 16 premiere features entrepreneurs hoping to score an investment deal with the Sharks. Innovative products include mushroom-based mocktails, custom-fit mouthguards, an Asian American-led sneaker brand and an app to boost your cardio game.

Want something more now? Then just check out more info on all the products.

1587 – This is an Asian American sneaker brand that also sells other apparel to celebrate their culture in a bold and unapologetic way. We’ve seen a lot of apparel companies over the years here, so success is based mostly on a combination of uniqueness and overall footprint.

Little Saints – It’s a memorable name, and we honestly like the idea: Non-alcoholic cocktails with zero sugar and powered by various mushrooms. We’ve seen similar ideas in other beverage spaces, and really this just comes down to taste. If the product is good, word of mouth will help it exponentially.

TRUFIT Customs – This is the aforementioned custom-fit mouthguard that is important to everyone from athletes to those who just want to retain a good smile. They also come at a fraction of the price compared to those who try to get a nightguard from the dentist.

Card.io – This app is designed to make doing cardio into a game that you can “play” all over your neighborhood, claiming various parts of the city by moving around. Will it be enough to encourage people to exercise? That’s the question, but other companies have certainly tried something similar.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

