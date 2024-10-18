The Devil’s Hour season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the debut of The Devil’s Hour season 2 today on Prime Video, is there going to be a season 3? What more can we say about it now?

We know that with a lot of streaming shows, there is a lot of uncertainty almost immediately after a debut. However, we are pleased to note here that this is not going to be the case. A season 3 here is in fact coming!

According to the Radio Times, what also makes things so exciting here is that third season of The Devil’s Hour has already been shot, which means that there is a good bit more flexibility as to when the Jessica Raine drama could eventually come back on the air. Of course, this does not mean that the Amazon-owned streaming service is going to be rushing to make something happen. They often do like to space out a lot of their programming based on what makes sense for their schedule, and we tend to think that they are going to do something similar here. It’s why we think that a summer or fall 2025 start makes the most sense.

Now, if you have not actually heard much about the show and want to give it a shot, here’s at least a little bit of what it is about per Prime Video:

The series follows the story of Lucy, played by Jessica Raine, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus. Peter Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession. He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon, played by Nikesh Patel.

Even though there are a number of crime thrillers out there, we do tend to think the cast here helps to set it apart.

