Found season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Sir plots his next move

As we prepare ourselves to see Found season 2 episode 4 next week, there’s a good reason to have a chill down your spine. After all, “Missing While Perfect” may prove to be one of those stories that is unpredictable, largely due to the fact that Sir is going to be doing whatever he can to answer one simple question: What’s next? Lacey’s kidnapping saga is now at an end and yet, there may be a lot of terrible things still to come.

After all, it is pretty important at this point to remember what Sir’s endgame here is above all else: trying to ensure that he gets Gabi’s attention. He needs this relationship, and she often finds herself in a position where she realize that he could (rather unfortunately) be helpful.

Want to get a few more details now all about what is coming? Then go ahead and check out the full Found season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

10/24/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As Lacey attempts to readjust to life after her kidnapping, the fractured M&A team assists a 15-year-old boy in finding his missing parents. Sir begins making plans for the future. Trent is forced to make a decision with a case of his own. TV-14

Now beyond the story, the one other thing we are hoping to see is more and more viewers start to get back on board the show. After all, the second season has been down versus the first go-around, and that means that viewers may either not be watching live intentionally, or they simply do not know the show is back. We do recognize that Found does face some more struggles this time around than in season 1, largely due to the fact that there is a lot more in the way of competition now — including football that is airing on Thursday nights.

