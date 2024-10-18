Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 5: Halloween Week!

Next week on Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 5, it feels like we could get one of the most entertaining hours yet! After all, we are seeing the show shift its setting over to Halloween, so who can say just how crazy things are going to get on board as a result?

If there is one thing we can say for now, though, it is simply this: A lot of people tend to go crazy on cruise ships. Also, they tend to go crazy on Halloween! What happens when you combine those two things? Well, the simplest answer we can think of is fireworks and plenty of them. The entire crew of the ship is going to find themselves overrun with problems, especially when it appears as though some patients are going to take a turn straight out of The Walking Dead.

If you want to get a few more details on what’s to come, check out the full Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

It’s Halloween on The Odyssey, featuring a high-stakes costume contest; but when a zombie-like illness plagues select passengers, the festivities take a dark turn. Meanwhile, Avery and Max embark on a rescue mission.

Of course, there is going to be some sort of proper medical explanation for what is going on here, even if it is not immediately apparent to anyone at the time in which some of the insanity may be happening.

As for why we’re getting a Halloween episode a week early…

Well, the simplest answer we can offer right now is that Doctor Odyssey is going to be off the air on the actually holiday — or at the very least in repeats. Because families are going to be off doing other things, you don’t want to run the risk of losing viewers. Also, at the same time you want to ensure further success for a brand-new series like this.

