P-Valley season 3 premiere date: An October 2024 update

We know that P-Valley season 3 is one of the most-anticipated shows that Starz has on their roster, but it has been a long wait. We’d love to say that things are going to change here soon, but are they really? Well, let’s just say that this is up for debate for the time being.

After all, we are now in the middle of October and yet, it appears as though nothing is going to be announced through at least the rest of the month, if not the remainder of the year. After all, filming is still happening with the cast and crew!

In a recent post on Twitter, here is some of what actress Gail Bean had to say on the current state of things:

Yall want [P-Valley] well, we been filming relentlessly to get it out. When we drop, everybody gotta run it up! Watch it. Leave it on as background while cleaning/working. Just watch to watch, back to back. Show em WE do numbers. Tweet about it. FB, TikTok, IG about [the show].

This is actually a pretty smart thing for Bean to say at this point, mostly because it helps to ensure that there could be a potential season 4 after the fact! We’ve heard that Starz is trying to cut down on a lot of long-running shows as a way in which to ensure they save money; after all, the further along shows get into their run, the more expensive that they become — and this series is so special that it shouldn’t go anywhere in the near future.

At this point, our feeling is that season 3 will arrive at some point next year, with spring and/or summer looking like the most likely scenarios. All of this is mostly just frustrating when you consider that it was almost two full years ago when the show was officially renewed in the first place. We know that the strikes of last year are a big reason for the wait, but it’s been a long wait nonetheless.

