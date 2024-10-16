Tell Me Lies season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the events of the season 2 finale today on Hulu, is there going to be a Tell Me Lies season 3? Or, have we reached the end?

Well, we should note here that we more than understand why there would be people talking about this at this particular moment in time. The second season concluded in a way that you would 100% want more of the show, and it is really going to come down to what the powers-that-be want. Is the show getting enough viewership to keep going strong? We do think that there is a legitimate chance of it, but we also need to contend with the fact that a lot of programmers are cutting costs left and right. It’s hard to ignore this, and it is why there is a real need to keep people watching the show if you want to see it stick around.

So what would a potential season 3 look like? Well, speaking to Variety, here is some of what executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer had to say about possible timelines, and whether we will spend more time in 2015 at this point than 2008:

I did map that out way in advance when I just thought about what the structure of the show was. And I thought, we’ll get more and more of the future as time goes on. I think by the third season, we will still have some 2008 because there’s stuff that we have to wrap up there. But I think it would be a little bit shifted in the sense that there will probably be more 2015 than 2008.

If you are Hulu, we don’t tend to think that there is some sort of substantial reason to wait around to announce something more — the only reason we suspect that it could take time is in the event they really need to gauge viewership. a certain amount of wait-and-see may be required.

