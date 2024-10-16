Dune: Prophecy premiere date, trailer coming soon?

For those out there eager to see Dune: Prophecy on HBO and Max, let’s just say that good news could be coming up shortly.

In a post on Twitter today, Max officially confirmed that they are going to be sharing a full trailer for the prequel series. Does that mean that we’re also going to be getting a premiere date reveal soon? Let’s just say that, at least for now, we are cautiously optimistic! This is a show that is supposedly going to be premiering in November and if that is the case, the powers-that-be have to figure this out! In a lot of ways, it is surprising already that we’re sitting here without a premiere date already, as these are typically revealed a good two months in advance. (The easy guess to make here is that this show is going to be coming on not too long after The Penguin officially wraps.)

If you have not heard too much about the prequel yet, the logline below helps to set the stage:

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Our hope here is that this show is accessible to casual Dune fans who have seen the movie, but are not necessarily aware of the larger source material and all of the intricacies there. The best-case scenario here is that it somehow works to please people who are fans of both at the end of the day.

If we are seeing Prophecy within the next month or so, let’s just hope that there is going to be an all-out marketing blitz here pretty soon…

What do you most want to see moving into Dune: Prophecy when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







