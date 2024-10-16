Chicago Fire season 13 episode 5 spoilers: Violet’s birthday

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 5 officially arrive — what can we say now?

Well, for starters, “Down the Rabbit Hole” is going to be themed around some sort of holiday … but not necessarily the one that you would think. Given that Chicago Med is going to be doing a storyline about Halloween, it would make sense to do something similar here … but that is not the case. Instead, it appears like the focus moving forward is going to be at least partially around Violet’s birthday.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 5 synopsis below:

10/23/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd and Severide investigate a trucking company responsible for a string of accidents. Herrmann recruits Kylie to help get new radios. Firehouse 51 celebrates Violet’s birthday. Carver’s allegiances are torn. TV-14

We hope that the birthday at least gives the firehouse a chance to get together and have at least a few fun moments. Of course, the other dangerous stuff is to be expected here given the nature of this show. Kidd and Severide working together is always going to be a cause for excitement, so let’s hope that there are some opportunities to see them bring the best out of each other. We know that the two have gone through a lot this season so far — why not allow them to have a few wins here and there?

One of the last things that we should go ahead and point out here is that this is the final episodes before the series goes on hiatus for at least a week. With that in mind, let’s just go ahead and hope that the show is able to conclude on a relatively high note, and with good stuff more or less from start to finish.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 episode 5 when it airs next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

