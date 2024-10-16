High Potential season 1 episode 5 spoilers: A look at ‘Croaked’

After what you got tonight on ABC, rest assured of this: High Potential season 1 episode 5 is going to bring you some crazy stuff. “Croaked” is an opportunity for the writers to expand further what they bring to the table, especially when it comes to Morgan getting involved in one of the most complicated cases so far.

We do think that with a show like this, you face a constant struggle as to how to create cases that are as crazy as possible, while at the same time still realistic. We do tend to think that figuring that out is so much easier said than done a lot of the time. You know there are going to be some laughs (as there often is when Kaitlin Olson is on your show), but you also want to balance that out with some serious stuff and legitimate stakes at the same time.

Want to learn more now all about what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full High Potential season 1 episode 5 synopsis:

The team investigates the death of an exotic animal veterinarian, uncovering a complicated love triangle in the process. Work interferes with Karadec’s dating life, while Morgan follows a parental hunch about her teenage daughter and snoops on Ava.

Beyond just what is happening with the show itself at the moment, there is also plenty to be happy about when it comes to its performance. So date the series has proven itself to be one of the stronger newcomers onto the schedule, which we think is due to both its quality and also Olson’s popularity at this particular time. We also tend to think that her appearance on College GameDay just a matter of days ago may also end up helping in its own way, as it exposes the show to a new audience.

