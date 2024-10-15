Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 5: Cassandra in danger

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 5 on Fox next week, what can you expect?

Well, for starters, the story could be shifted slightly moving forward to put the focus more on one of the main characters being in danger. In particular, we are talking about Kristin Kreuk as Cassandra, who will be put into grave danger at some point before this particular story wraps up. Of course, Alberg and a number of other characters will do whatever they can to make sure she is okay … but not everything is going to be easy. Why would you expect it to be?

For a few more details, check out the full Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

When Cassandra is placed in a life-threatening situation, Alberg and the Gibson Police Department work tirelessly to find the culprit responsible in the all-new “A Touch of Panic” episode of Murder In A Small Town airing Tuesday, Oct 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-105) (TV-14 L,V)

Now if there is some good news to report when it comes to the mystery drama behind the scenes, it is that the numbers were slightly better for episode 3 than they were for episode 2. This makes us believe that there’s at least hope for the show’s long-term future as a somewhat under-the-radar staple for Fox. We do think that its small cast could help to make it financially viable, and we don’t have to tell you here in general that this is the sort of genre that has a tendency to perform really well on broadcast TV.

Of course, we don’t need to get too far ahead of ourselves here when thinking about the future; after all, there are a lot of mysteries and stories that need to be resolved before we get around to that!

