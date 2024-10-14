English Teacher season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at FX?

Following the big finale tonight on FX, is there a chance that an English Teacher season 2 is going to be announced? Or, have we reached the end of the road here?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that this show, which features Brian Jordan Alvarez as a star / creator, feels like one that is going to become more and more popular over time. It is the rare comedy series that seems almost confident in its style and tone from the very beginning, and has a number of incredibly creative and memorable installments throughout all of its first go-around.

In regards to the future, though, we should note that nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Are we cautiously optimistic that more English Teacher is coming? Sure, but we have also been around for long enough to know here that nothing in the realm of TV is assured. Perhaps the biggest thing that this particular series has going for it is the simple fact that FX supports content in a way few other cable companies do these days, and they have been rather great over time at letting their shows develop into something big. A lot of their popular series over the years, whether it be a Snowfall or It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, were viewed as institutions right away. Some of them took time to find an audience and become darlings, but we do tend to think that it is going to happen here before too long.

In general, our feeling is that within the next few weeks, there will be something more said here — after all, why would the network need to wait? They likely have already seen most likely everything they need to creatively; it is all just about now gauging the numbers and seeing if there is more room for growth (which there almost certainly is).

