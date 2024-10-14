Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 5: ‘The Haunted Marine’

As we look towards Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 5 on NBC next week, what all can we say in terms of what lies ahead?

Well, just like you would expect, we are gearing up for another story in “The Haunted Marine” that is largely patient-specific. We do tend to think that the Zachary Quinto series has a formula that they are trying to stick with: Wolf helps people, while at the same time we learn more and more about everyone in his personal and professional life. This is a network still trying to show the value in procedural television, and we understand why — these sort of shows can be comforting for a lot of people out there, and the goal here is to try and replicate the success of both The Irrational and also Found last year.

To get a few more details now on Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 5 in general, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

10/21/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Wolf must help a Marine grapple with mysterious symptoms before the birth of his child. TV-14

How is the show performing so far?

We’ve noted in the past that episodes 3-4 of a series are typically when you get a good sense as to how many people are planning to stick with the series long-term. While we aren’t going to say that Quinto’s series right now is a runaway hit, it has fared solidly in the ratings and kept the entirety of its 18-49 demo rating from episode 2 leading into episode 3. We do think that NBC wants another medical drama beyond Chicago Med, as they had one for some time in New Amsterdam. It is possible that Brilliant Minds could be it, and they probably do love how a lot of it is centered around a singular character people can really get to know over time.

What do you most want to see moving into Brilliant Minds season 1 episode 5 when it arrives on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates here.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







