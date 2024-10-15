Who is George Schenck? NCIS premiere airs title card tribute

Who is George Schenck? It is possible that you find yourself wondering this following the NCIS season 22 premiere on CBS.

If you are a longtime viewer of the crime procedural, then this name may very much be familiar to you. Schenck was a longtime writer and producer for many years on the show and, following the tragic and sudden death of showrunner Gary Glasberg, became a co-showrunner in 2016 alongside his longtime writing and producer partner in Frank Cardea. Schenck eventually retired in 2018, after being a part of the show for the first fifteen seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schenck passed away on August 3 at his home in California. He was 82 years old. Former series star Mark Harmon (who remains an executive producer) shared the following in a statement at that time:

“So sorry to hear the news on George … The professionalism and tenacity of George and Frank changed the face of the show. I’m so appreciative of the team and teamwork they both represented.”

As many of you out there may know, title card tributes are one of the best ways for a show to honor those who provided valuable contributions over the years. This title card to George will be featured in all subsequent NCIS airings, and will serve as a great opportunity for people involved to learn more about him and his impact on the show overall. There is a reason why this franchise has been around for over two decades, and a great deal of it is tied to the contributions of those who were there from the very beginning. Schenck helped to develop characters, set the tone for the story, and also ensure there were memorable moments along the way. Like so many others, he was an unsung hero who helped make the flagship show one of the biggest hits on not just CBS, but all of TV.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Schenck’s family and all who loved him at this time. We hope that the title card serves as a comfort and worthy way to honor him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

