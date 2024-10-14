The Penguin season 1 episode 4 brings in Magpie at Arkham

For those who wanted The Penguin to bring more of the Batman comic universe to TV, we can at least celebrate episode 4. After all, the series gave us a few minutes of another villain in Magpie.

Now, we know that this is hardly someone who is considered an A-lister among DC Comics fans. However, she is a unique villain with a proficiency for gadgets in the source material. She is also pretty dangerous, and that is one of the reasons why she was at Arkham when Sofia Falcone arrived there in this episode. She had been accused, after all, of multiple murders, which is where the Hangman name came from. This is in itself a reference to the comics, as well.

Now, did Magpie have a huge role in the plot of this episode? Hardly, but at the same time we do think she showed Sofia just how terrible life in Arkham could be. That may have hardened up the character in a lot of ways, and that informed more of who we saw Cristin Milioti’s character become at the end of the hour. She indicated that she was ready to sever herself entirely from this family and start a life for herself, one where she would not be judged or potentially betrayed.

So why didn’t the show bring in someone even more iconic? You could have easily argued that a version of Poison Ivy, for example, could have been there. However, we tend to think that the producers wanted to avoid a big-name foe for a few reasons. For starters, it would have been a distraction from what we got here with Sofia. Also, they may saved for some other stories down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

