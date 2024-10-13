Showtrial season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The pressure ramps up

Next week on BBC One, there is going to be a great opportunity to check out Showtrial season 2 episode 3 — what else can we say now?

Well, the first thing that we can note right now is that we are going to be at the halfway point of the season once we reach the midway point here — and of course, that is a crazy thing to think about! This is just the nature of the beast for a lot of shows at the British network here, which tend to run relatively short seasons.

So what will the story be ahead at this point? Well, the Showtrial season 2 episode 3 synopsis sets the stage:

With the trial approaching, Justin on remand and violence on the streets, the pressure on the legal teams is intense. Struggling with Justin’s volatile personality, his own insomnia and an absence of medication, Sam reaches breaking point.

One of the things that we do tend to think here is that this is one of those instances where every single move will be heavily scrutinized, and a good part of the story coming up is going to be seeing how characters react to it. This is always what makes a show like this so compelling — you have a lot of different factors at play! We are looking at something here that is political, dramatic, engrossing, and suspenseful all at once. You would think you have a relative sense of where some things are going with the trial coming up, but doing you really? This in itself is a pretty fun thing to consider, and we’re sure the show is going to love to play around with this.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: Don’t be surprised if there is some sort of shocking end to the story by the time we get around to it.

