American Horror Stories season 4 episode 1: ‘Backrooms’ details

We know that in just a matter of days from now, you are going to have a chance to see the American Horror Stories season 4 premiere. So, what more can we say about it now?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that “Backrooms” is an installment that we actually first heard about all the way back at the time that season 3 was airing last year. Finally, we’re going to have a chance to see it, but there are still questions aplenty about the story altogether.

After all, this is all Hulu is saying about the American Horror Stories premiere for now:

“A desperate father will do anything… and go anywhere for a chance at finding his missing son.”

This on paper actually doesn’t sound like something that you would see strictly on this show; instead, you can argue that this is something that feels like it could be on almost any show out there. Isn’t this also somewhat similar to the plot of Taken, all things considered?

Anyhow, we know that the upcoming season is going to feature a number of unusual surprises across the board here, and then also some familiar faces including Debby Ryan and Henry Winkler. We hope that “Backrooms” is one that sets a great tone for the rest of the season — and if nothing else, is one of the few good episodes we have a chance to see. We’d be almost foolish to go into the spin-off thinking that almost every episode is a sure-fire hit, so we are not going to do that. Some will be creative, and a few others could be utterly forgettable. We’re ready in almost every form.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

