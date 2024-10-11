Disclaimer episode 3, episode 4 air date, upcoming schedule

Following the big premiere today, do you want to get the Disclaimer episode 3 return date over at Apple TV+, or more news on the future?

As you would imagine, there is of course a good bit of hype around the show — and for good reason given the talent involved. Not only do you have Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the cast, but you’ve also got here the acclaimed Alfonso Cuaron as the writer / director. Apple has done whatever they can to promote the show, even throwing it out there into the festival circuit.

So what is the schedule ahead for Disclaimer going to be? Well, this one is a bit unusual even for an Apple show, as you are going to see two episodes next week instead of the standard one. Following this, you will get weekly installments the rest of the way, and there are seven in total in this limited series. (Cuaron himself has proclaimed this to be a seven-part movie in the past, so all of this will be clearly connected as Catherine Ravenscroft contends with a scandal that could uproot her entire life, including a number of those close to her.

Given the nature of this show, the streaming service is not sharing all that much when it comes to details for what lies ahead. There are not even specific episode names! Below, you can see what they are sharing, which is also being presented from a certain perspective…

Episode 3 – Destiny doesn’t ask permission.

Episode 4 – I wanted him to die.

Will the series deliver?

Well, that remains to be seen, but we know that Apple is really hoping for something huge here. It is arguably one of their most ambitious series projects so far, really to the point that anything short of several Emmy nominations would likely be considered a letdown to a certain degree.

