Unstable canceled; season 3 not coming at Netflix

After two seasons at Netflix, we come bearing some not great news about Unstable and the future — there will not be a season 3.

According to Deadline, the crew has already been notified, and there have already been some behind-the-scenes discussions about the show moving elsewhere. The series stars Rob Lowe alongside his son John Owen Lowe, who are also co-creators on the project.

So why cancel it? The simplest reason is that the viewership did not meet what Netflix is looking for, but we also do have a lot of questions in general here when it comes to how they are giving their comedy series opportunities to succeed. Remember here that in between this show and That 90’s Show, they have canceled two prominent shows in the genre the past couple of weeks. Both had potential and could not seemingly get the mainstream promotion that they needed. Even if you are a subscriber to the aforementioned streaming service, have you even heard of this show? There is certainly a chance you haven’t and that would not come as all that much of a surprise.

As for whether or not there is a chance the show comes back for more elsewhere, the only thing that we can say is that it is really hard for streaming series to switch hopes for a number of different reasons, with licensing being a big one. Never say never, but even with Rob Lowe having a great relationship with Fox, they already have a lot of plans there when it comes to the rest of their comedy programming.

Still, it is quite notable that Unstable is the second series to be canceled featuring Lowe this year, with the other one being 9-1-1: Lone Star — however, at least that one seems to have a chance to get together some sort of proper conclusion. The writers knew in advance that it would likely be the end of the road.

What do you think about Unstable being canceled at Netflix?

