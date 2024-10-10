Citadel: Diana season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the debut of season 1 today on Prime Video, is there going to be a Citadel: Diana season 2? Or, have we reached the end of the story already?

The first thing that we should really do is a shed a little more light on this show, an Italian spin-off to the Richard Madden – Priyanka Chopra Jonas series that streamed some time ago. Here is the official description:

Milan, 2030: Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.

So where do things stand right now when it comes to another season? Let’s just say that for now, the jury is still out. Are we hoping for more! Without a doubt! However, that does not mean it will happen. It is going to be based mostly on how successful this show is, both in Italy and then also all over the globe.

There is also another question that you have to wonder about at this point, and that is tied to whether or not this show could just lead to other spin-offs instead. We know that this is a series that is out to create some sort of massive global franchise — an ambitious plan that you don’t see with a lot of other shows out there. We’re still not sure it has reached the highs that it could, but the longer things go, hopefully it finds even more of a distinct voice.

