Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2: Is it renewed?

Following the big premiere today on Netflix, can you expect a Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 to happen? Or, are we nearing the end already?

As is often the case here, there are of course a number of different things to talk through here … but where should we start? Well, for now, it feels like the perfect time to take a broader look at the show itself. This animated project was made largely for fans of the video games, though we imagine that it will be accessible for those ready to dive into the franchise as well.

Below, you can see the official synopsis courtesy of the streaming service:

The animated series TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider), and will chart the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as the iconic adventurer. More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations.

Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.

So, is the show coming back?

Well, back when the project was first greenlit, The Hollywood Reporter indicated that there would be a two-season order — which makes sense, given that this often happens for animated series due to how it takes to make the show. Our hope is that there will be more Lara adventures moving into 2025 — and if it performs well, shouldn’t a season 3 be possible?

