Now that we’ve made it through Survivor 47 episode 4, can we say that this is the season of aggressive arrogance more than any other?

We know that people hate Rome out there and we get it — he treats the other players badly while also thinking he’s the greatest to ever be on the beach. However, isn’t it still compelling entertainment? We’d rather have a Rome every season than 18 contestants who are all going to be under-the-radar gamebots the entirety of the time. What makes this show so great is seeing so many different people all eager to take on the competition in their own way.

Also, the disdain towards Rome made the thought of a blindside all the sweeter, were it to happen. Kishan grew frustrated of his antics tonight, especially when it came to following Sol around and basically inhibiting him from finding an idol or playing a game. With that, he came up with a plan: Teaming up with Genevieve to take him out, even if Rome played his steal-a-vote to take Sol out of the equation altogether. (Because Teeny decided to sacrifice her vote while out on a journey, she was taken out of the equation altogether.)

Here’s where things got even messier: Genevieve came to the determination that she didn’t like the plan once she learned that Kishan had thrown out her name as a decoy. With that, she wanted him out, but it required the almost-unthinkable: Sol and Rome working together, despite them being mortal enemies for much of the game.

So, what happened?

Well, it turned out that Genevieve did the absolute unthinkable tonight: Convinced Sol and Rome to actually work together. Rome stole Kishan’s vote and with that, we had an excellent blindside. Kudos to her, and we almost want to see this dysfunctional Sol / Rome / Genevieve trio go far in the game.

Now, Kishan is gone from the show. What a blindside.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 47 episode 4 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates down the line.

