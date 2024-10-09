The Serpent Queen canceled at Starz; Elizabeth I spin-off possible

After two seasons on Starz, it appears that the reign of The Serpent Queen is officially coming to a close.

According to a report from Deadline, the premium-cable network has opted to cancel the Samantha Morton series. The news comes several weeks after the conclusion to season 2, and given a lot of the cancellations at the network over the past several months, it is not too enormous a surprise. The series is working in some ways to become more mainstream, whether it be by continuing the overall Power universe or doing shows like Sweetpea, who has a rising star in Ella Purnell at the center.

Speaking of mainstream, it seems as though the network is interested in doing something more with at least one person on The Serpent Queen, and it is the character who is certainly the most famous: Queen Elizabeth, played here by Minnie Driver. There are discussions about a spin-off there, but nothing has been decided as of yet. We do think there could be a lot of appeal and yet, at the same time you do have to wonder how many more stories can you tell there that have not already been told. One of the big appeals of a lot of Starz’s historical dramas, whether it be The Serpent Queen, The Spanish Princess, or many others, is that they focused on characters who did not always get the spotlight.

Even though this show is now going off into the sunset, we do still hope that the focus on this genre is still there, whether it be at this network or elsewhere. We tend to think that there will always be a market for these stories, especially since there’s only so much that can be carried through history books.

What do you think about The Serpent Queen being canceled at Starz?

Are you intrigued at all about the potential of a Queen Elizabeth show? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up soon you won’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







