Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Wellness Week

As we get prepared to see Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 4, we are going to see something different (and ironic) with “Wellness Week.” You would think on the surface that this was going to be one of those stories where the staff has a little bit of a break. As it turns out, though, that’s not going to be the case! You are going to see events on the Odyssey take a turn for the worse — and, of course, there’s a lot of personal stuff that will be happening around this.

At this point in the show, we do think it is starting to become clear that there is a pretty clear format to how these episodes are going to go and honestly, we don’t mind it! This show is a little old-school in the approach and yet, there’s something nice with that. It’s breezy!

To get a few more specifics about Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 4, check out the synopsis below:

During a week dedicated to wellness, The Odyssey ironically finds itself overwhelmed by a surge of ailing patients. Meanwhile, Tristan’s new romance sparks jealousy, and Capt. Massey must bring the ship to safety in the midst of a hurricane.

How is the show performing so far?

At least when it comes to the live + same-day numbers, we are pretty happy with the performance so far! This gives us hope that there could be a season 2 and an opportunity for some bigger, even more crazy storylines. The one concern you do have to have here long-term is whether or not the producers are going to be able to keep coming up with bizarre theme weeks. Isn’t that going to be more difficult the longer that this show goes on? At the very least, you would certainly think so! Then again, this is how the show may be trying to surprise us…

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 4 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







