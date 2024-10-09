The Day of the Jackal season 1 trailer, premiere date, more

If you love thrillers, then you could be pretty darn thrilled with what is coming with The Day of the Jackal on Peacock. On November 14, the first five episodes of the series are going to be streaming. Then, according to the streaming service, new episodes are going to follow every week until the double-episode finale on December 12.

For those who are unaware, this show starring Eddie Redmayne is a contemporary adaptation of the book, which was also made into a movie a good half-century ago. Odds are, it will put its own spin on events — and there’s also going to be a lot of action sprinkled in throughout.

If you want to get a few more details on the story itself, go ahead and check out the official synopsis:

An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

Meanwhile, be sure to head over to this link to see the full trailer, which we are sure will get your heart thumping and lead to you being a little bit more excited for whatever the next part of the story is going to be. For us personally, it is simply our hope that throughout the episodes ahead, we’re going to have a chance to see some legitimate surprises, plus a few moments that also allow this show to stand out from a lot of the other espionage thrillers that are out there. We recognize fully at this point that the bar is set pretty darn high; we will have to see how a lot of major events play out as the show moves forward.

What are you the most excited to see at this point when it comes to The Day of the Jackal on Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







