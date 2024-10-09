The Conners season 7 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that some more news about The Conners season 7 is going to be coming out in the relatively near future?

Obviously, it goes without saying that it would be great to have a sense of the show’s future before to long. We are talking here about a beloved sitcom that does have a shortened final season to come — so why isn’t it being paired with Abbott Elementary?

Well, the simplest answer that we can give to this right now is that ABC is clearly looking to put the sitcom on the air at midseason, which is a pretty broad term that can actually mean a number of different things. It could be January, or it could be as late as March or April given just how brief the final run for The Conners is.

Because of everything that we’ve already spelled out, the one thing that is clear right now is that you are probably not getting a season 7 premiere date this month. Instead, the network is making you wait a little while and that has to be okay. The earliest that we imagine that we are going to be seeing a date announced is November, and that is mostly due to the fact that for now, ABC is more invested in promoting some of their fall shows — including some new entries.

Is there a chance that we get a spin-off?

Given that The Conners itself is a spin-off, never say never? However, we also end to think that the challenge there would be trying to say something that has not been said before, and that could honestly prove to be a pretty difficult thing to do. Still, the ratings have always been solid enough that if an idea was presented to ABC, they would be smart to at least take a look and consider it.

What do you most want to see moving into The Conners season 7 when it does eventually premiere?

How do you think the show is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

