Goosebumps season 2 premiere date, teaser, and new details

Today Disney+ and Hulu released some of the first details about Goosebumps season 2 — and apparently, it comes with a new subtitle!

According to the streaming services today, the next batch of episodes (which will prominently feature Friends alum David Schwimmer) is going to be titled Goosebumps: The Vanishing.) All episodes are also set for release on January 10, with the hope here being that this will be a satisfying binge for a lot of people.

Obviously, getting Schwimmer on board here is a smart play to appeal to nostalgic viewers, especially since this property is inherently nostalgic in its own way. “Stay Out of the Basement, “The Haunted Car,” “Monster Blood,” “The Girl Who Cried Monster,” “The Ghost Next Door,” and “Welcome to Camp Nightmare” are among some of the stories from the R.L. Stine series that will be front and center this go-around.

You can view a small teaser for what lies ahead here; meanwhile, the official synopsis below sets the stage further:

“Goosebumps: The Vanishing” begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

Some of the other cast for the show this time around includes Ana Ortiz as Jen, Jayden Bartels as Cece, Sam McCarthy as Devin, Elijah M. Cooper as CJ, Galilea La Salvia as Frankie, Francesca Noel as Alex, and Stony Blyden as Trey. Will it prove to be successful enough for us to have a season 3 down the road? Well, that remains to be seen.

What do you most want to see moving into Goosebumps season 2 over at Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates as we get closer to the premiere.

