Velma reportedly canceled at Max; no season 3 coming?

After two seasons on Max plus a recent Halloween special, is the story of Velma officially done? Signs are pointing in that direction.

For example, the following: Wouldn’t someone who works on the show know more about its fate than almost anyone else? We tend to think so! In a post on Instagram, background artist Davey Cummings seemingly confirmed the show’s end with the following message:

Backgrounds I painted for Velma Halloween Special. So fun working with this crew. There will not be a season 3, but I hope I get to work with these amazing talented people again one day. GO WATCH VELMA HALLOWEEN SPECIAL ON MAX!!

There are so many things that went wrong with Velma that honestly, it can be hard to know where to start. However, we’d argue that the primary reason for the show’s ineptitude is the story itself. We do think there’s a market for a more adult-oriented version of Scooby-Doo but this show totally missed the mark tonally. It felt almost embarrassed of its source material at times and felt like a totally different show that used some of those characters to get on the air. Velma managed a season 2 renewal based largely on intrigue, but clearly viewers did not stick around too much after the fact.

Hopefully, nothing about the show’s cancellation impacts whatever the long-term future of this franchise is going to be. We know that Netflix is seemingly developing some sort of property of their own and as a longtime Scooby fan, hopefully this ends up being a retelling that sticks and can resonate with both new and old fans alike. It is good to try and evolve source material, but you also want to think that the people responsible are trying to honor it on some level, as well. The animated Max show never seemed altogether interested in doing that.

