KAOS canceled by Netflix, no season 2 coming

After just one season on Netflix, the streaming service has decided that they no longer want any KAOS in their lives. The Jeff Goldblum series has been canceled after just one season.

Why did this happen? It’s pretty complicated, but the simplest answer is that Netflix has a pretty high threshold for viewers that they want to reach. Also, TV is expensive these days and people are cutting costs left and right. It felt like this show had a chance to succeed given its focus on mythology, especially at a time when this subject matter is making a little bit of a comeback. (Remember that younger viewers are currently enjoying Percy Jackson and the Olympians.)

Here is how the streamer initially described the show:

Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere.

Zeus’ once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld, is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed and they are growing restless. Hera (Janet McTeer), Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus’ growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus’ rebellious son, Dionysus, (Nabhaan Rizwan), is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.

On Earth people are aching for change, however Poseidon (Cliff Curtis), God of Sea, Storms and Earthquakes (and Horses) is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is at. The wellbeing of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods some of those mortals are beginning to realise this…

These mortals – Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler) and Ari (Leila Farzad) – come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play, any one of them may be destined to bring down the Gods.

What was its biggest problem?

To be honest, we just don’t think that it was given the tools to really succeed when it comes to promotion or attention. Even if you have Netflix, there is a reasonable chance that you have never heard of this show at all.

