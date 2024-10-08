High Potential season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Survival Mode’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have another chance to see High Potential season 1 episode 4 arrive — and this is a big spot for the show! After all, at this point we tend to think that the bulk of the people who are watching are planning to stick with the show for a while. If you are the producers, you just have to figure out a way to keep them engaged, and not do something in order to scare people off.

So what is the cornerstone for “Survival Mode” coming up? Well, this is a storyline that is going to potentially appeal to Morgan on a personal level, and that could create its own fair share of challenges. After all, does that make it significantly harder for her to do her job? In a lot of ways, it does feel fairly easy to argue that.

Below, you can see the full High Potential season 1 episode 4 synopsis with more information all about what is ahead:

Morgan is excited to get her official LAPD badge despite Karadec’s reluctance. The detectives work tirelessly on an emotional missing children case, which hits close to home for Morgan and sends her mind into overdrive.

You can easily argue that this is the perfect time for this show to hit a case like this, mostly because you really want to see Kaitlin Olson and the entire cast take on a lot of different genres almost within the overall package. We certainly know that she can be extremely funny thanks to her work on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but isn’t there something to tackling some pretty dramatic work in here at the same time? Also, Morgan is not the same sort of character we are used to seeing her play, even if she is someone who does have a unique set of quirks here at the same time.

