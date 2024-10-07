The Franchise season 1 episode 2: ‘The Invisible Jackhammer’

Following the premiere tonight on HBO, it makes all sorts of sense to look towards The Franchise season 1 episode 2. What lies ahead here? Well, we are more than happy to get a little bit more into that now!

First and foremost, though, we should recognize that there are some people out there not familiar with this particular show as of yet. That does happen a lot, given the sheer number of programs that are out there! This is a series worthy of attention, though, as it is a send-up of what happens behind the scenes at a big-budget superhero movie.

To get a little more insight, we suggest that you check out the official logline below:

THE FRANCHISE follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f–k-up has an origin story.

Meanwhile, episode 2 is coming next week, as HBO is going to take their time unraveling some of the stories. The hope here is that word-of-mouth will help it over time, but we will wait and see for that.

Meanwhile, the full The Franchise season 1 episode 2 synopsis works more to set the stage for what lies ahead:

Hoping to wrap on a complicated stunt by the end of the day, Dan faces unsolicited scrutiny from Dag, while Anita asserts herself as the film’s newest producer, and Eric demands more extras.

Really, what this episode is going to be spoofing is the sort of flux that happens behind the scenes on these productions, which often does happen. There are so many big-money people behind the scenes and of course, all of them are going to think that they know best.

